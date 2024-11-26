Sagility India surges as Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 117 cr in FY25

Sagility India zoomed 9.98% to Rs 31.52 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 235.64% to Rs 117.34 crore on 21.10% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,325 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 160.42 crore in the second quarter of FY25, marking a growth of 269.88% as against Rs 43.37 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses rose 9.27% year on year to Rs 1,180 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 812.43 crore (up 19.38% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 29.70 crore (down 38.49% YoY) in Q2 FY25.

On half year basis, the companys net profit spiked 80.27% to Rs 139.64 crore on 15.30% increased in revenue from operations to Rs 2,548.4 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Ramesh Gopalan, MD and Group CEO said, Sagility occupies a critical position in the US healthcare services space, supported by domain expertise and long-standing client relationships. Over the years we have built tech enabled solutions and services to deliver best-in-class business outcomes for Payers and Providers, resulting in continued accretion to size and duration of our client engagements.

Our runway for growth is long and is backed by a combination of favorable industry dynamics, our strategic investments in advanced technologies including AI and a strong orientation towards creating value for our clients.

Sarvabhouman Srinivasan, Group CFO added, Our EBITDA margin is consistent with our historical performance, and we will continue to make investments in technology, AI use cases to deliver superior outcomes and create value for our stakeholders.

More From This Section

Sagility India provides technology-enabled business solutions and services to clients in the US healthcare industry. It is a pure-play healthcare focused services provider, and its clients include payers (US. health insurance companies, which finance and reimburse the cost of health services) and providers (primarily hospitals, physicians, and diagnostic and medical devices companies).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News