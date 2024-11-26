Kwality Pharma gains on receiving nod for PEGylated-Asparaginase

Kwality Pharmaceuticals advanced 2.69% to Rs 875 after the company announced that it has successfully received domestic and export product approvals for the manufacturing and sale of its biological product, PEGylated-Asparaginase.

L-Asparaginase is an E. coli-derived enzyme primarily used in the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The PEGylation process enhances the stability of the molecule and reduces the risk of allergic reactions, thereby improving patient outcomes and treatment efficacy.

The company stated, This significant milestone underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality therapeutic solutions and marks an important step forward, as it is our first product from the biologics portfolio to be commercialized in both domestic and export markets, the firm stated.

In addition, the company is actively engaged in discussions with leading domestic B2B companies to offer its PEGylated-Asparaginase on a CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) basis. These collaborations aim to leverage our manufacturing expertise, ensuring wider availability of this critical therapy. This approach not only strengthens local partnerships but also enhances patient access across various regions.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of manufacturers, buyers and sellers of and dealers in all kind of drugs intermediates, chemicals, extracts, alkaloids and other pharmaceutical goods, toilet requisites, medicines, beverages and other medical preparations.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 35.7% to Rs 8.47 crore on 29.3% jump in net sales to Rs 90.03 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

