Budget focuses on making India USD 5 trn economy, developed nation by 2047: Assocham

The interim budget focuses on the government's objective of making India a USD 5 trillion economy and a developed nation by 2047, Assocham President Ajay Singh said on Thursday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth Budget on Thursday in which she announced a Rs 11.11 lakh crore spending on infrastructure among other proposals. "It is an India-first budget. A confident budget of a confident government that focuses on the objective of ensuring that India becomes a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2025 and a developed nation by 2047," Singh said.

