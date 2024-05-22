Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Burgan Bank selects TCS BaNCS for its core banking transformation

Burgan Bank selects TCS BaNCS for its core banking transformation

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services has signed a deal to modernize the core banking technology of Burgan Bank, a leading commercial bank in Kuwait. The bank will deploy TCS BaNCS to consolidate multiple standalone legacy applications into a contemporary universal banking solution that drives innovation and strengthens customer relationships.

Burgan Bank is one of the youngest commercial banks in Kuwait, with a regional network of over 160 branches and 360 ATMs. It will harness the products of the TCS BaNCS suite such as core and digital banking, payments, retail and corporate loan origination, wealth management, regulatory compliance, and more to simplify and digitally transform its technology landscape. The solution will enable the bank to manage higher transaction volumes, enhance automation, and improve staff productivity. With TCS BaNCSTM rich set of APIs, the bank will serve its diversified customer base of corporate, retail, and private banking segments with an integrated solution.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

