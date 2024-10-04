Cabinet approves PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana

The Union Cabinet approved the proposal of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) for rationalization of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) operating under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's into two-umbrella Schemes viz. Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY), a cafeteria scheme and Krishonnati Yojana (KY). PM-RKVY will promote sustainable agriculture, while KY will address food security & agricultural self-sufficiency. All components shall leverage technology to ensure efficient and effective implementation of the various components.

The PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY) will be implemented with total proposed expenditure of Rs.1,01,321.61 crore. These Schemes are implemented through the State Governments. This exercise ensures that all the existing schemes are being continued. Wherever it was considered necessary to give fillip to any area for farmer's welfare, the scheme has been taken up in Mission mode, for example National Mission for Edible Oil-Oil Palm [NMEO-OP], Clean Plant Program, Digital Agriculture & National Mission for Edible Oil-Oil Seeds [NMEO-OS].



