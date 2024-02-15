California Software Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 1.26 crore

Net profit of California Software Company reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1.260.7245.2429.170.570.210.3900.220

