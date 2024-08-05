CAMS Q1 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 108 cr

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) reported 41.77% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 108.21 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 261.29 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 26.83% YoY to Rs 331.40 crore during the quarter. Revenue from operations jumped 26.83% YoY to Rs 331.40 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 40.7% YoY to Rs 142.39 crore in Q1 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA stood at Rs 150.61 crore in Q1 FY25, registering the growth of 36.6% as compared with Rs 110.24 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin expanded to 45.4% in Q1 FY25 as against 42.2% in Q1 FY24.

CAMS crossed the Rs 40 lakh crore asset under management (AUM), registering a growth of 35% YoY. The growth was achieved on the back of solid performance of equity assets, which grew at 56%.

On the SIP front, SIP registration stood at 9.3 Million, representing a 100% growth YoY.

Anuj Kumar, managing director, said, New client acquisition momentum continued to be strong with new wins in the Alternatives, Payments, CAMSKRA, Insurance & Account Aggregator businesses and in our acquired subsidiaries, Fintuple and Think360.ai

Our market dominance in the Alternatives segment has been further cemented by the business, winning 36 new contracts in the quarter. CAMSKRAs strides into Non-MF segments, focusing on Fintechs in Capital markets, saw substantial momentum to help clock 101% revenue increase over previous year. In the Account aggregator space, we continued to gain market share in new client acquisitions of marquee fintech brands as well as in transaction pulls.

CAMS is a financial infrastructure and service partner to the asset management industry and provides platform-based services to BFSI segment. The company is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of 68% based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM).

The scrip declined 7.17% to Rs 4054.15 on the BSE.

