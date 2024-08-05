AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 64.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 147.26% to Rs 25.69 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 64.17% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 147.26% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.6910.3920.9033.406.614.196.143.723.942.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp