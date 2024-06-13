CAMSRep launches insurance portfolio management platform - Bima Central

CAMSRep (CAMS Insurance Repository Services), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and a leading Insurance Repository launches Bima Central, a revolutionary one-stop platform for simplifying insurance portfolio management.

With most policyholders who purchase policies from variety of sources finding it a challenge to manage these policies, Bima Central now empowers them by simplifying and aggregating policy benefits, ensures claim-readiness, and easy access to policy servicing.

Bima Central allows users to manage Life, Health, and Motor policies through their secure eInsurance Account (eIA). Any policyholder who has opened their eIA with CAMSRep will get access to Bima Central for managing their policies with various insurers, with features such as simplified policy information, renewals & reminders, profile management of personal data and nominee information, policy calendar, and more. Those who want to open their new eInsurance Account (eIA) will be able to do so instantly on Bima Central after completing KYC. Current interface is available in English and Hindi on Android, iOS as well as Web portal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News