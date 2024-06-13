Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom shares slide

Telecom shares slide

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 9.82 points or 0.33% at 2953.3 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.65%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.7%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.63%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.21%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.16%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.73%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.73%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, Avantel Ltd (up 5.62%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.65%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 3.44%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 413.66 or 0.82% at 50646.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 103.27 points or 0.67% at 15442.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.05 points or 0.36% at 23407.

The BSE Sensex index was up 279.96 points or 0.37% at 76886.53.

On BSE,2316 shares were trading in green, 1508 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

