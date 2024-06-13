FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 39.59 points or 0.19% at 20733.44 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Heritage Foods Ltd (down 5%), Marico Ltd (down 3.16%),Doms Industries Ltd (down 1.99%),Emami Ltd (down 1.85%),Zydus Wellness Ltd (down 1.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.44%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 1.43%), Dabur India Ltd (down 1.29%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (down 1.19%), and L T Foods Ltd (down 0.93%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, GRM Overseas Ltd (up 16.02%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 15.67%), and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 12.66%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 413.66 or 0.82% at 50646.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 103.27 points or 0.67% at 15442.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.05 points or 0.36% at 23407.

The BSE Sensex index was up 279.96 points or 0.37% at 76886.53.

On BSE,2316 shares were trading in green, 1508 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News