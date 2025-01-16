Canara Bank gains for third straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 97.24, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 7.12% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 97.24, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. Canara Bank has slipped around 7.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 6.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48751.7, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 239.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 203.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

