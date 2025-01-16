AU Small Finance Bank Ltd up for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 606.5, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.92% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 7.12% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 606.5, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 7.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48751.7, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 603.7, up 3.48% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

