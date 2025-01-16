Bank of Maharashtra gains after Q3 PAT climbs 36% YoY

Bank of Maharashtra rose 1.86% to Rs 51.95 after the bank reported standalone net profit of Rs 1,406.45 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 35.82% as against Rs 1,035.51 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total income jumped 21.55% to Rs 7,112.43 crore in third quarter of FY25 as against Rs 5,851.34 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The PSU bank's operating profit stood at Rs 2,303.01 crore, registering a growth of 14.45% on YoY basis.

Net interest income (NII) for Q3 FY25 increased by 19.37% to Rs 2,943 crore, compared to Rs 2,466 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The net interest margin (NIM) remained stable at 3.98% as of 31 December 2024, unchanged from 31 December 2023.

The bank reported a 13.54% growth in total deposits to Rs 2,79,007 crore as of 31 December 2024 as against Rs 2,45,734 crore as of 31 December 2023.

The bank's total business as on 31 December 2024 was at Rs 5,07,650 crore, registering a growth of 16.86% year on year (YoY).

On asset quality front, gross NPA declined to 1.80% as on 31 December 2024 against 2.04% as on 31 December 2023. Net NPA reduced to 0.20% as on 31 December 2024 as compared to 0.22% as on 31 December 2023.

The banks provision coverage stood at 98.28% as on 31 December 2024 as against 98.40% as on 31 December 2023.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,37,493 crore as on 31 December 2024, up 11.49% YoY. CASA ratio reduced to 49.28% as of 31 December 2024 from 50.19% as of 31 December 2023.

The banks gross advances grew by 21.19% to Rs 228,642 crore as of 31 December 2024 as against Rs 188,670 crore as of 31 December 2023.

The RAM (Retail, Agriculture, and MSME) business saw a growth of 23.76% on a YoY basis. Retail advances increased by 24.45% YoY to Rs 61,157 crore, while MSME advances grew by 20.80% YoY to Rs 47,606 crore.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Q3 FY25 improved to 1.78%, compared to 1.55% in Q3 FY24 and 1.74% in Q2 FY25. Return on Equity (ROE) stood at 22.36% for Q3FY25 against 24.51% for Q3FY24 and 26.01% for Q2FY25.

Total Basel III capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.71% with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.60% as on 31 December 2024.

On nine-month basis, the banks standalone net profit jumped 41.91% to Rs 4,026.71 crore on 21.67% rise in total income to Rs 20,690.18 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank in India. The Government of India held 79.60% stake in the bank as of 31 December 2024.

