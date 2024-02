Canara Bank announced that CRISIL has re-validated credit ratings as follows:

1. Re-validation of Rating at CRISIL AA+/Stable on the Tier I bonds (Under Basel III) aggregating Rs. 12,500 crore of Canara Bank.

2. Re-validation of Rating at CRISIL AA+/Stable on the Rs. 2,000 crore Tier I bonds (under Basel III) of Canara Bank.

