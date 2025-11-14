Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rossell Techsys recognized as Outstanding Supplier by Lockheed Martin

Rossell Techsys recognized as Outstanding Supplier by Lockheed Martin

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Rossell Techsys has been recognized by Lockheed Martin's Global Supply Chain Organization for Outstanding Supplier Performance.

The citation commended Rossell's outstanding support, dedication, and commitment to success, and acknowledged the company's excellence in manufacturing cable harness assemblies in support of Lockheed Martin's Aeronautics, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Missiles and Fire Control programs.

Lockheed Martin further highlighted Rossell's collaboration, innovation, and creative cost-saving initiatives that drive affordability and contribute to the success of its global production programs.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

