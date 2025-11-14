Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's economy likely to sustain sound growth dynamic through 2025 and 2026, says OPEC

India's economy likely to sustain sound growth dynamic through 2025 and 2026, says OPEC

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC has stated in a monthly update that India's economy has shown ongoing steady momentum over the past weeks, following strong economic growth in 1H25 of 7.4%, y-o-y, in 1Q25, and 7.8%, y-o-y, in 2Q25, driven by strong private consumption and solid expansion in the services sector. This comes despite global uncertainties and ongoing trade-related disputes with the US, following the US's decision to raise tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, compared with an average tariff rate of less than 3% for India in 2024. Manufacturing activity improved in October, alongside sound momentum in services.

Following strong growth in 1H25 and expected continued sound momentum in 3Q25, India's economy is likely to sustain a sound growth dynamic through 2025 and 2026. Slowing food inflation, expanded welfare spending, and a modest boost to urban incomes from tax cuts and the GST reform are all contributing to higher purchasing power, underpinning continued strength in household spending through the second half of 2025. OPEC noted that the trade-related impact currently appears to be limited, and it is expected that the tariffs introduced so far will be reduced through future negotiations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premier Explosives signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Rossell Techsys recognized as Outstanding Supplier by Lockheed Martin

Board of Mobavenue AI Tech to consider fund raising

Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 15.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Starlineps Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 51.69% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story