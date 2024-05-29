Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capacit'e Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 140.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 140.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 33.87% to Rs 587.57 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 140.23% to Rs 50.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.87% to Rs 587.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 438.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.88% to Rs 114.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 1867.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1790.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales587.57438.90 34 1867.761790.76 4 OPM %18.2019.02 -17.3619.61 - PBDT93.3563.60 47 260.55270.94 -4 PBT71.8136.38 97 159.94134.94 19 NP50.5221.03 140 114.0394.33 21

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

