Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital India Finance to divest its entire stake in Capital India Home Loans

Capital India Finance to divest its entire stake in Capital India Home Loans

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For a consideration of Rs 267 cr

Capital India Finance (CIFL) in its board meeting held earlier today, approved the sale of its entire stake in housing finance subsidiary Capital India Home Loans (CIHL) to Weaver Services, which is backed by prominent investors. Valued at Rs 267 crore for 100.00% equity of CIHL, this transaction is part of CIFL's strategic re-alignment to focus on its core businesses and grow them further.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

CIFL is an MSME focused NBFC, spread across 49 cities in India, offering customized financial solutions which include Lending business and Forex services. CIFL has reported a revenue growth rate of 27.70% CAGR over the last 3-years period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

GenAI start-up landscape witness broad-based growth, crosses 240 in H1 2024

India aiming to close FTA negotiations with Australia in 2 months: Report

Premium

Delhi's ban, barium blues hit country's fireworks capital Sivakasi

Premium

Shoe startup Yoho aims to fill the market gap in comfortable footwear

Ericsson plans to expand R&D base in India, focuses on AI, 6G development

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story