At meeting held on 16 October 2024

The Board of Computer Age Management Services at its meeting held on 16 October 2024 has appointed N V Sivakumar (DIN 03534101) as an Additional Director with effect from 16 October 2024.

The Board also appointed Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra (DIN: 00142711) as a Non-Independent Director with effect from 17 December 2024.

