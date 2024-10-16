Sterlite Technologies showcases its revolutionary MultiCore Fibre cables

Sterlite Technologies (STL) debuted its revolutionary MultiCore Fibre (MCF) today at IMC 2024. STL's MCF suite consists of ultra-thin fibre with 7 and 4 cores (instead of one), along with Multicore Fibre Cables drawn from indigenously developed multicore preform technology.

STL also showcased the power of this optical fibre innovation through a live 400G network transmission with real-time traffic simulation. This Make-In-India innovation is laying the groundwork for the scale-up of advanced technologies like quantum communications and silicon photonics.

STL's Multicore fibre leverages Space Division Multiplexing in 7 and 4 core fibre to achieve ultra-high transmission capacity per fibre within the same diameter. This marquee fibre was deployed in the Advanced Optical Communications (AOC) Test Bed project last year to evaluate its transmission performance with advanced technologies in on-field conditions. This project is run in collaboration with DoT and IIT Chennai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp