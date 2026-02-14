GK Energy Q3 PAT jumps 58% YoY to Rs 59 crore

GK Energy reported a 57.74% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 58.83 crore on a 43.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 460.20 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 83.51 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 67.8% YoY growth from Rs 49.77 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased 39.61% YoY to Rs 380 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense rose 42.35% YoY to Rs 7.16 crore during the period under review.

GK Energy is engaged in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems under Component B of the PM-KUSUM scheme.