Caprihans India reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.61 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 178.25 crore

Net Loss of Caprihans India reported to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 178.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 168.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.178.25168.828.668.09-1.72-0.99-12.52-11.06-17.61-10.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp