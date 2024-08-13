Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 186.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 186.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 58.35% to Rs 128.41 crore

Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 186.77% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.35% to Rs 128.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 81.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.4181.09 58 OPM %6.505.13 -PBDT7.893.21 146 PBT7.292.51 190 NP5.421.89 187

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

