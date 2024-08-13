Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 25.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 2188.35 croreNet profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 25.15% to Rs 557.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 445.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 2188.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1842.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2188.351842.61 19 OPM %97.8696.74 -PBDT686.66600.24 14 PBT684.70597.76 15 NP557.75445.65 25
