Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 25.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 2188.35 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 25.15% to Rs 557.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 445.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 2188.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1842.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2188.351842.61 19 OPM %97.8696.74 -PBDT686.66600.24 14 PBT684.70597.76 15 NP557.75445.65 25

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

