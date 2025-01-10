Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Carbogen Amics AG successfully completes Swissmedic inspection of its Vionnaz facility

Jan 10 2025
Dishman Carbogen Amcis announced that its wholly owned subsidiary based in Switzerland, Carbogen Amics AG has successfully completed a Swissmedic inspection of its Vionnaz facility, reaffirming the site's compliance with high regulatory standards.

Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, conducted a routine two-day inspection at the company's Vionnaz site in Switzerland from 13 to 14 November 2024. Led by an inspector from the Regional Medicines Inspectorate of Western Switzerland (ISOPTh), the inspection focused on the Quality Management System compliance for the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, including analytical and quality control processes. The site's GMP Certification has been successfully renewed.

Jan 10 2025

