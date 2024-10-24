CARE Ratings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Piramal Pharma Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 October 2024.

CARE Ratings Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1409.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 75822 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5877 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Pharma Ltd surged 13.89% to Rs 246.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd spiked 10.20% to Rs 7052. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53913 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27338 shares in the past one month.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd exploded 9.85% to Rs 705.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41065 shares in the past one month.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd advanced 7.30% to Rs 431.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39583 shares in the past one month.

