Currency in circulation rises 6.5% on year

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation fell by 0.10% on the week to stand at Rs 35.18 lakh crore as on October 18, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money edged down by 0.05% on the week to Rs 46.64 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6.5% on a year ago basis compared to 2.7% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation gained 0.2% so far while the reserve money has moved up by 0.7%.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

