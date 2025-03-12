Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carysil enters into agreement with Karran Inc.

Carysil enters into agreement with Karran Inc.

Image
Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For supply of quartz kitchen sinks to a major US home retail chain

Carysil has entered into an agreement with Karran Inc., USA (Karran) for the supply of Quartz kitchen sinks to fulfill requirements of new major U.S. home retail chain. The key terms of this agreement are as follows:

- Carysil will dedicate the production of minimum capacity of 150,000 Quartz sinks per annum, commencing in May-2025 for this new Customer.

- To support this commitment, initial investment of ~USD 510,000 in molds, machinery and utilities will be made.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jio Platforms announces agreement with SpaceX

INR Consolidates In Narrow Range

GBPUSD Slips Below $1.28 Mark On Soft UK Employment Data; All Eyes On US Inflation

Euro Off Intraday Highs Against Dollar; US Inflation In Focus

Dollar Index Stays Muted Ahead Of Crucial US Inflation Data

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story