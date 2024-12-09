Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CEAT Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
ITI Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Trident Ltd and Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2024.

CEAT Ltd surged 10.80% to Rs 3425.95 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 87058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3516 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd soared 9.85% to Rs 352.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd spiked 8.96% to Rs 372.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71957 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21861 shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd spurt 8.66% to Rs 37.41. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd rose 7.51% to Rs 212.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

