Ceinsys Tech wins work order of Rs 381.18 cr

From Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation

Ceinsys Tech has received Letter of Intent from Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation dated 9 January, 2025 for Detailed Survey, Investigation, Hydrology Study, Design & Estimation of Main Canal, Feeder Canal, LIS, Pipe Line, Tunnels, Enroute tanks, PDN & other relevant structures, allied works required for Preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Wainganga Nalganga River Link Project in Districts of Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Washim and Buldhana (M.S.) for a total value of the work to be executed amounting to Rs. 381.18 crore.

