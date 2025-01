Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 26.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 1667.52 crore

Net profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 26.78% to Rs 425.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 335.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 1667.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1236.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

