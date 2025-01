GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 57.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 887.27 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 57.05% to Rs 10.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 887.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 850.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.887.27850.8811.8814.19106.04124.3713.2933.5010.1723.68

