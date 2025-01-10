Board of Apollo Micro Systems approves issuance of equity shares and warrants on preferential basis

At meeting held on 09 January 2024

The Board of Apollo Micro Systems at its meeting held on 09 January 2024 has approved the increase in authorised share capital from Rs 36 crore to Rs 45 crore.

The Board also approved to issue up to 3,34,18,806 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 114 including a premium of Rs 113 per share aggregating to Rs 380.97 crore on preferential basis.

The Board also approved to issue up 3,81,67,059 convertible warrants of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 114 per convertible warrant aggregating to Rs 435.10 crore on preferential basis.

