Godrej Properties acquires 24-acre land in Indore

Godrej Properties today announced that it has acquired ~24-acres of land in Indore. The development on this land will primarily comprise premium plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of ~6.20 lakh square feet. After acquiring 46 acres in July'2024 on Indore-Ujjain Road, this will be GPL's second acquisition in Indore thereby strengthening its presence in the city of Indore.

Located just off prime Indore bypass road, a rapidly growing real estate hub, the land is connected to key areas like Dewas and Palda with excellent infrastructure. The area boasts seamless connectivity via major junctions like Chhatrapati Shivaji Square and other major nodes of the city. It features renowned institutions, top hospitals like CHL Hospital, leisure attractions such as Phoenix Inside Mall, and hotels like Sheraton. Proximity to IT hubs like Crystal IT Park and Software Technology Parks of India enhances employment opportunities, making it an ideal residential destination.

