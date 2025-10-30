Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cemindia Projects consolidated net profit rises 49.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Cemindia Projects consolidated net profit rises 49.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 2175.45 crore

Net profit of Cemindia Projects rose 49.44% to Rs 107.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 2175.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1990.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2175.451990.87 9 OPM %9.359.12 -PBDT189.53146.98 29 PBT146.39100.13 46 NP107.6672.04 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Birla Cable standalone net profit declines 65.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 8.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Indices tumble as Fed signals rate cut pause; U.S.-China uncertainty weighs

Quick Wrap: Nifty Services Sector Index falls 0.84%

Studds Accessories IPO subscribed 1.54 times

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story