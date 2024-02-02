Central Bank of India spurts 3.02%, up for five straight sessions

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 61.35, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.29% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% gain in NIFTY and a 70.86% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Central Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 61.35, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 21937.05. The Sensex is at 72269.99, up 0.87%. Central Bank of India has added around 18.09% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 14.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6466.45, up 2.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 599.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 371.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News