Centre lifts President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah to lead new Govt

The Central government has revoked Presidents rule in Jammu and Kashmir, a move that clears the path for the formation of a new government in the region. This announcement comes following a late-night notification issued by the Centre.

Omar Abdullah, the Vice President of the National Conference, has formally staked his claim to lead the new administration. His party, in alliance with the Congress, has secured a majority in the recently concluded assembly elections, positioning Abdullah for his second term as Chief Minister.

This government will be the first elected body in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A in 2019, which resulted in the reorganization of the erstwhile state into the two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The political landscape of the region is set to undergo significant changes as this new government takes the helm.

