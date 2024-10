Premier Energies International and Premier Energies Photovoltaic, both subsidiaries of Premier Energies, have received and accepted multiple orders from various customers amounting to a total value of Rs 765 crore. These orders comprise Rs 632 crore for solar modules and Rs 133 crore for solar cells.

The supply of these modules is scheduled to commence in July 2025

