Centre revises Wheat stock limit for Traders/ Wholesalers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution stated in a latest update that in order to manage the overall food security and to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, the Government of India imposed stock limits on Wheat applicable to Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors in all States and Union Territories. The Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2023 was issued on 12 June 2023 and is applicable until 31st March 2024 for all States and Union Territories.

As part of continued efforts to moderate prices of wheat, Central Government has decided to revise the Wheat Stock limit now. For Traders/ Wholesalers, the limit has been revised from 1000 MT to 500 MT. For Processors, from 5 MT for each outlet and 1000 MT at all their depot, it has been changed to 5 MT for each outlet and 500 MT at all their depot. For Retailers, it is kept unchanged at 5 MT for each Retail outlet. For Big Chain Retailers, it has been revised from 5 MT for each outlet and 1000 MT at all their depot to 5 MT for each outlet and 500 MT at all their depot.

