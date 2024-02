Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 1257.26 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 0.34% to Rs 132.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 133.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 1257.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1098.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1257.261098.7115.9318.12202.83198.73178.13178.35132.87133.32

