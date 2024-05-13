Cera Sanitaryware rallies as Q4 PAT climbs 19% YoY; board OKs dividend of Rs 60/share

Cera Sanitaryware advanced 5.38% to Rs 7,110 after the company's standalone net profit increased 19.21% to Rs 75.03 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 62.94 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased 2.47% year on year (YoY) to Rs 546.63 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax for fourth quarter of FY24 stood at Rs 97.95 crore, up by 17.38% from Rs 83.44 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

For Q4 FY24, EBITDA climbed 10.60% to Rs 108.5 crore as compared with Rs 98.1 crore posted in same quarter previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin improved by 140 bps YoY to 19.8% during the period under review.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 14.07% to Rs 239.17 crore on 3.77% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,871.23 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Vikram Somany, chairman & managing director, said, We are pleased to report a satisfactory performance for the year ending March 31 2024, notwithstanding the challenges of persistent inflation and demand fluctuations, particularly prevalent in the latter half of the financial year. The softness in demand observed in Q3 FY24 persisted during the initial part of Q4 FY24. Despite near-term pressures, our focus remains on outperforming the sector and maintaining our market share.

We have made notable advancements in strategic initiatives during the year, such as the successful commissioning of additional capacity at the faucetware facility, alongside substantial progress towards land acquisition for sanitaryware greenfield facility in Gujarat. There have been further additions to the product mix, enhanced productivity at our plants, along with expansion of our distribution network and intensified marketing efforts.

Looking ahead, with increasing economic activity across the country and continued formalization of the sector, we are confident that Cera will continue to experience robust demand from end-consumers and projects, driven by both its traditional and premium offerings.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 60 per share, for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend will be dispatched / remitted within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Cera Sanitaryware is mainly engaged in manufacturing of ceramic sanitary ware and faucet ware along with trading of of sanitary ware, faucet ware, ceramic tiles, kitchen sinks and bath wellness products.

