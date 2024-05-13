Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zomato reports consolidated net profit of Rs 175.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zomato reports consolidated net profit of Rs 175.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 73.25% to Rs 3562.00 crore

Net profit of Zomato reported to Rs 175.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 189.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.25% to Rs 3562.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2056.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 351.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 971.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.13% to Rs 12114.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7079.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3562.002056.00 73 12114.007079.00 71 OPM %2.41-10.99 -0.35-17.11 - PBDT301.00-70.00 LP 817.00-578.00 LP PBT161.00-204.00 LP 291.00-1015.00 LP NP175.00-189.00 LP 351.00-971.00 LP

First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

