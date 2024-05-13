Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ethos consolidated net profit rises 58.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Ethos consolidated net profit rises 58.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.66% to Rs 252.52 crore

Net profit of Ethos rose 58.36% to Rs 21.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.66% to Rs 252.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 207.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.13% to Rs 83.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.69% to Rs 998.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 788.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales252.52207.57 22 998.99788.53 27 OPM %14.2512.28 -15.1914.51 - PBDT40.4627.23 49 159.99115.31 39 PBT27.7417.75 56 111.3180.68 38 NP21.0313.28 58 83.2960.30 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sensex slides 644 pts; auto shares under pressure; VIX soars over 13%

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Bright Brothers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Avadh Sugar &amp; Energy standalone net profit declines 30.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Albert David standalone net profit rises 246.11% in the March 2024 quarter

SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 204.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story