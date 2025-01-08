CESC awards 150 MW wind-solar hybrid power project to Purvah Green Power

CESC has issued the Letter of Award to Purvah Green Power (Purvah), a subsidiary of CESC, pursuant to the response submitted by Purvah on the Request for Selection document issued by CESC in terms of the Guidelines for tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process for procurement of Power from Grid Connected Wind Solar Hybrid Power Project dated 21 August 2023 issued by Ministry of Power, Government of India and amended from time to time, for setting up of Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project of 150 MW with additional 150 MW capacity under Greenshoe option.

