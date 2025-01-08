Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 299.74 points or 1.14% at 26655.64 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.69%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.67%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.48%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.16%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.88%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.18%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 4.03%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.49%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.43%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 387.22 or 0.7% at 54895.26.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 116.02 points or 0.73% at 15766.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.1 points or 0.16% at 23669.8.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 87.73 points or 0.11% at 78111.38.

On BSE,1052 shares were trading in green, 2040 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News