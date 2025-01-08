Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Energy shares rise

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Energy index rising 119.59 points or 1.08% at 11205.3 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 4.74%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.29%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.91%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.98%),Castrol India Ltd (up 1.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.69%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.67%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.48%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.16%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.88%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 4.03%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.16%), and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.93%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 387.22 or 0.7% at 54895.26.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 116.02 points or 0.73% at 15766.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.1 points or 0.16% at 23669.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 87.73 points or 0.11% at 78111.38.

On BSE,1052 shares were trading in green, 2040 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

