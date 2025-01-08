Tata Steel production rises 6% YoY to 5.68 MMT in Q3 FY25

Tata Steel informed that its India crude steel production stood at 5.68 million tons (MT) in Q3 FY25, up 6% as compared with 5.35 MT in Q3 FY24.

Tata Steel India crude steel production increased due to the commissioning of the 5 MTPA blast furnace at Kalinganagar in September.

The company said that the new blast furnace is presently operating at approximately 8,000 tonnes per day (tpd) and the ramp up to rated capacity is underway.

Tata Steel India deliveries increased 8% YoY to 5.29 million tons (MT), aided by steady sales in domestic market and strategic presence in exports.

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production for the quarter stood at 1.76 million tons and deliveries were 1.53 million tons. Deliveries include volumes to UK operations of around 0.12 million tons.

Following closure of the blast furnaces at the end of 2QFY25, Tata Steel UK has successfully reconfigured its supply chain to continue servicing customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tons per annum.

The steel major reported consolidated net profit of Rs 758.84 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 6,511.16 crore reported in Q2 FY24. Total revenue from operations declined 3.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 53,904.71 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip shed 0.26% to Rs 133 on the BSE.

