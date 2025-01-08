Signatureglobal pre-sales soars to Rs 2,770 cr in Q3

Signatureglobal (India) added said that its pre sales zoomed 120% to Rs 2,770 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 1,260 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Sequentially, the companys pre-sales marginally declined by 0.35% from Rs 2,780 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

The collections amount stood at Rs 1,080 crore as on 31 December 2024 (up 40.25% YoY and 17.39% QoQ).

Net debt stood at Rs 720 crore as on 31 December 2024.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director, said, "This performance reflects the consistent efforts of our team and the trust of our customers. By aligning our strategy with market trends and focusing on delivering value through premium and mid-range housing, we have reached another important milestone.

The strong demand during the festive season underscores the appeal of our carefully designed projects. Moving forward, we remain committed to refining our offerings to meet the evolving needs of homebuyers. With this momentum, Signature Global is well-positioned to seize new opportunities, reinforce its market presence, and continue creating lasting value for our stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the companys board of directors has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Kumar Sharma as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from 7 January 2025.

Signature Global is a publicly held real estate development company in India. It was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi. It operates in the residential and commercial sectors and has developed projects in the Delhi-NCR region.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4.15 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 19.92 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 749.29 crore in Q2 FY25, zoomed 660.54% year on year.

Shares of Signatureglobal (India) rose 0.48% to end at Rs 1,359.85 on the BSE.

