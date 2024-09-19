CESC's subsidiary inks pact to set up wind power project of 0.69 GW

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
CESC said that its subsidiary Purvah Green Power has entered into a binding term sheet with Ecoren Energy India for setting up wind power project of up to 686.85 MW.

The project is likely to be commissioned within three years, subject to the receipt of the relevant licenses/ permits/ approvals from various authorities and carrying out various civil/electrical and other related works.

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 5.4% to Rs 388 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 368 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales jumped 12.8% YoY to Rs 4,863 crore in Q1 FY25.

The scrip fell 3.56% to currently trade at Rs 185.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

